Delhi LG approves revival of 29 posts of Principal, Dy Education Officer

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Saturday approved the revival of 29 posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officer for the Department of Education, GNCTD, which were lying vacant during the period 2019 to 2021 in Delhi-government-run schools. Further, the LG also accepted the recommendation for the abolition of six such posts, as they were considered to be falling under the 'immediately abolishing' category for lying vacant for more than five years during the period of vacancy from 2013 to 2017.

This step was taken following the recommendation by the Finance Department and Administrative Reforms (AR) Department of the GNCTD after they conducted the necessary assessment and work study. In the year 2019, two posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officer were vacant, and another two posts became vacant in the year 2020. According to the records, 23 such posts were vacant in 2020 and two more posts became vacant in 2021 until April.

Earlier, in April 2023, the Education Department, after the examination by the AR Department, obtained approval from the Delhi LG for the revival of 126 posts and the creation of 244 posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officers in the Directorate of Education. However, while the aforesaid proposal was under consideration in the AR, Finance and Planning Departments, more posts fell into the 'deemed abolished' category and some posts were also noticed to be considered fresh for revival/abolition.

While submitting the proposal in this regard, the Education Department mentioned that the purpose for which these posts were created still exists and is essential for the smooth functioning of the Department. At present, the work is managed by vice-principals and this is a temporary arrangement that has certain limitations and cannot be continued for long. (ANI)

