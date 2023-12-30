Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two killed, over 50 injured as bus overturns in Raigad

Two persons were killed and 55 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a top police official said on Saturday evening.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:33 IST
Maharashtra: Two killed, over 50 injured as bus overturns in Raigad
Aftermath of an overturned bus in Maharashtra's Raigad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 55 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a top police official said on Saturday evening. The accident occurred in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad on Saturday at 7:30 am.

According to Raigad, Superintendent of Police, Somnath Gharge, "Two people died and 55 got injured after a travel bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad under the Mangaon police station area at around 7.30 am today". "The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment," SP Gharge added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023