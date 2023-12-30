Maharashtra: Two killed, over 50 injured as bus overturns in Raigad

Two persons were killed and 55 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a top police official said on Saturday evening. The accident occurred in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad on Saturday at 7:30 am.

According to Raigad, Superintendent of Police, Somnath Gharge, "Two people died and 55 got injured after a travel bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad under the Mangaon police station area at around 7.30 am today". "The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment," SP Gharge added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

