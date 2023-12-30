RINL restarts Blast Furnace-3 to raise hot metal production

Left Menu

He was accompanied by other officials.The lighting up of BF-3 is aimed at reviving the fortunes of Vizag Steel Plant and rejuvenating its operations.The BF-3 has been down since January 2022 due to raw material shortage, said a steel plant official to PTI.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:35 IST
The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), which is also known as Vizag Steel Plant, on Saturday restarted its Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3) to raise hot metal production by 2 million tonne per annum.

The added capacity will also enable the steel plant to clock increased sales turnover of Rs 500 crore per month.

''The RINL has shown the world how to produce the best quality steel in spite of raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the BF-3,'' said its chairman and managing director, Atul Bhatt, in a press release.

Named 'Annapurna', symbolising abundance and prosperity, Bhatt exuded confidence that BF-3 would bring prosperity to the steel plant located in the port city. He was accompanied by other officials.

The lighting up of BF-3 is aimed at reviving the fortunes of Vizag Steel Plant and rejuvenating its operations.

The BF-3 has been down since January 2022 due to raw material shortage, said a steel plant official to PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

