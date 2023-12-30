"Commendable step by PM Modi": Smriti Irani on expansion of Indian Oil bottling plant in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha MP from Amethi on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the expansion of the oil bottling plant in Amethi. Speaking to the media after inaugurating the LPG bottling plant in Trisundi, BJP MP from Amethi said, "PM Modi expanded the Indian Oil bottling plant in Amethi. With a budget of Rs 160 crores, the capacity of this plant has been increased to six times its original capacity. This is another commendable step by PM Modi to boost and strengthen the local economy."

She also said that from 2019 to September 2023, more than one lakh small businessmen in Amethi have been beneficiaries of bank loans worth Rs 1600 crores. "Farmers, during the same period, have benefitted from bank loans worth Rs 4500 crores," added Irani.

Taking a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, Amethi MP accused that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was "remote controlled" by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. "The worrying part was that the reins of power in the Amethi-Rae Bareli area were in the hands of women ( Congress leader Sonia Gandhi). They (Congress) run the Prime Minister through remote control," Smriti Irani said, taking a dig at the Congress, which won several elections from Amethi during 1980-2014.

The remarks were made at a public meeting on the third day of her tour at Trishundi village in Amethi. "But they (Congress) deprived 3,92000 families of toilets," she alleged.

"As a protector and brother, PM Modi enhanced the respect of the daughters of poor families. The more he is being thanked, the less it is," she added. Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)