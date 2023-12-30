"Ayodhya is now being connected to world": Ashwini Vaishnaw

After the inauguration of the refurbished Ayodhya Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commended the Central government, asserting that the city is now globally connected. "Today, the Ayodhya Dham station was inaugurated by the PM, showcasing a commitment to preserving Ayodhya's heritage and introducing new facilities. Similarly, 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains have been dedicated to India today. These trains connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya," the union minister said.

Significantly, the Prime Minister also flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, unveiling multiple development projects worth over Rs 15,700 crore in the state. Highlighting progress in the railway sector, Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that from 2009 to 2014, only Rs 11,000 crore was allocated for railways in Uttar Pradesh.

"However, now, railways in UP are being developed with a budget of Rs 17,100 crore. The PM has dedicated railway projects worth Rs 20,300 crore to the country. Every station in Uttar Pradesh has undergone transformation, including the completion of electrification works," he added. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and said that the date of December 30 has been recorded in golden letters in the history of Ayodhya.

"Today is a historic day. The long-awaited moment of thousands of years is now approaching its culmination. On January 22nd, the consecration of Lord Ram will be done in his grand temple in Ayodhya, bringing back the glory of Ayodhya and 'Suryavansh' Scindia said. "While India is emerging as an economic powerhouse globally, Prime Minister Modi's effort is also to make the world aware of India's spiritual strength," he added.

He further stated that airplanes like Boeing and Airbus will now be able to land in Ayodhya, and flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad will operate from there. "Ayodhya will be connected to every corner of India," he said, adding, "On one hand, opposition governments neglected Ayodhya and denied the existence of Lord Shri Ram, while on the other hand, PM Modi has made efforts to revive Ayodhya's lost glory while upholding the honor of Lord Shri Ram. This has been made possible due to 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

Notably, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly-built Ayodhya Airport, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, the Prime Minister expressed happiness on naming Ayodhya Airport after Maharishi Valmiki, saying that Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge which connects people to Lord Ram.

"Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in modern India will connect us to Ayodhya Dham and the divine-grand-new Ram temple," the PM added. In the first phase the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5 star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities. (ANI)

