Left Menu

J-K witnessed 80 per cent decline in terror-recruitment in 2023: DGP

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Jammu, DGP Swain said, "The terror ranks witnessed an 80 percent decline in recruiting local youth in 2023 due to the collaborative efforts of Police and other security agencies. The UT witnessed an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment in 2023."

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:50 IST
J-K witnessed 80 per cent decline in terror-recruitment in 2023: DGP
Director General of Police J-K RR Swain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has seen an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment in 2023, said Director General of Police J-K RR Swain on Saturday, expressing satisfaction over the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies to put an end to the cycle of violence in the region. Addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Jammu, DGP Swain said, "The terror ranks witnessed an 80 percent decline in recruiting local youth in 2023 due to the collaborative efforts of Police and other security agencies. The UT witnessed an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment in 2023."

"As we don't wish to disclose the figure on this occasion, for your information, only 22 recruitments took place in 2023," DGP Swain added. The DGP further said that a total of 89 terrorist modules were busted and 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir, while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts frozen.

"More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action was taken against them," he added. He further said that the J-K Police will try at every level to curb recruitment in the terror ranks; besides, efforts are on to put an end to the cycle of violence.

The DGP also said that a total of 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were killed, 291 terrorist associates arrested and 201 overground workers booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He added that only 31 local terrorists--an all-time low--are left in the Union Territory.

"14 civilians were also killed by terrorists in 2023, and there was a decline of 63 per cent in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year, while recruitment of terrorists has also gone down with strike calls and stone-pelting on continuous decline," DGP Swain added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023