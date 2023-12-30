Left Menu

BJP leader Harsh Vardhan hails PM Modi for redeveloping railway stations

BJP leader Harsh Vardhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the Vande Bharat trains and redeveloping railway stations in the country.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:57 IST
BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Harsh Vardhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the Vande Bharat trains and redeveloping railway stations across the country. Welcoming the passengers of the Vande Bharat Bharat Express train coming from Amritsar to Delhi at Old Delhi Railway Station, the BJP leader told ANI that with the flagging off of 6 trains today, the total number of trains operating in the country has reached 41.

"At the New Delhi Railway station, l am feeling very happy that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had started the series of Vande Bharat trains in the country," he said. He said that 35 trains were already running in the country. "Today, six more have been added."

"...After flagging off 6 trains today, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running in the country has reached 41. Out of these, 10 trains are bound to Delhi....," he added. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, the BJP leader added: "We are very grateful to the Prime Minister. "He has not only started the trains but redeveloped railway stations in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station. The new Amrit Bharat trains that will ply as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat trains flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

