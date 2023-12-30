Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Govardhan temple in Mathura, prays for prosperity, happiness in country

The Chief Minister said that Govardhan Dham has its own unique identity as the playground of Lord Krishna and that it is the centre of faith for crores of people in the country.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:22 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Mathura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'dugdhabishek' of Lord Krishna at the famous Govardhan Temple here on Saturday praying for prosperity in the country. The Chief Minister said that Govardhan Dham has its own unique identity as the playground of Lord Krishna and it is the centre of faith for crores of people in the country.

He said that the entire Braj land is the field of identity for Sanatan Bhakti. The Chief Minister also prayed to Lord Krishna for a happy life for everyone.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited Vatsalya Gram Orphanage, established by Sadhvi Ritambhara and run by Paramshakti Peeth on Saturday. Arrangements for housing, food, health and education were made for orphaned children and abandoned women on his visit.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the sculptures of Yashoda and Balakrishna erected here serve as both a symbol of love and a guide for society. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Sadhvi Ritambhara to connect the children and elders in the orphanage with family traditions and to start initiatives aimed at bringing boys and girls up in a culturally aware manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

