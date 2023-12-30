Punjab Governor visits Joint Check Post Attari, commends role of BSF in safeguarding borders

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit visited the Joint Check Post Attari on Saturday and praised the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) troops. During his visit, Governor Purohit had the opportunity to witness the retreat ceremony parade. He commended the role of BSF India in safeguarding the nation's borders.

"The Governor of Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit, visited Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari, where he was welcomed by Sanjay Gaur, DIG, Amritsar, Ajay Mishra, Commandant and other senior officers and witnessed the retreat ceremony parade. He praised the high morale displayed by BSF troops during the retreat ceremony parade and commended the role of BSF India in safeguarding borders," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a post on 'X'. "The Governor acknowledged the efforts of the BSF in guarding the sensitive borders of the nation and providing a sense of security to citizens in the region. The spectators at JCP Attari were filled with enthusiasm upon seeing the governor, creating an atmosphere of patriotism and excitement," BSF Punjab Frontier added in the post.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force in the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peacetime role. It has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned in times of war and peace while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border. The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region. At present, BSF is holding 192 (including three NDRF) battalions and seven BSF artillery regiments guarding the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In addition, BSF is also performing an anti-infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, counter-insurgency in the North East region, anti-naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of integrated checkposts along the Pakistan and Bangladesh international borders. (ANI)

