Left Menu

Delhi: 65-year-old woman found murdered in Ranhola village

The victim, identified as Beermati, aged 65, bore cut marks on her neck, hands, and legs. The police suspect the possible involvement of her husband in the crime.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:48 IST
Delhi: 65-year-old woman found murdered in Ranhola village
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered in Delhi's Ranhola village area, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Beermati, aged 65, bore cut marks on her neck, hands, and legs. The police suspect the possible involvement of her husband in the crime.

According to the police, Beermati, the wife of Ishwar Singh, a resident of Delhi's Ranhola area, went to her plot near her house at about 5 am. Her daughter-in-law, Asha, discovered her dead body in the plot just half an hour later. The investigation revealed a property dispute between the deceased and her husband, Ishwar, who is around 70 years old and an ex-serviceman turned spiritual leader.

After receiving information about the murder, the police summoned the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to the scene to collect evidence. The deceased is survived by three daughters and a son, Devender, who is 47 years old. The father, Ishwar, had separated from the family and now lives somewhere with his youngest sister, Pramila.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Efforts are being made to identify the accused, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023