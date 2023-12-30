Delhi: 65-year-old woman found murdered in Ranhola village

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered in Delhi's Ranhola village area, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Beermati, aged 65, bore cut marks on her neck, hands, and legs. The police suspect the possible involvement of her husband in the crime.

According to the police, Beermati, the wife of Ishwar Singh, a resident of Delhi's Ranhola area, went to her plot near her house at about 5 am. Her daughter-in-law, Asha, discovered her dead body in the plot just half an hour later. The investigation revealed a property dispute between the deceased and her husband, Ishwar, who is around 70 years old and an ex-serviceman turned spiritual leader.

After receiving information about the murder, the police summoned the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to the scene to collect evidence. The deceased is survived by three daughters and a son, Devender, who is 47 years old. The father, Ishwar, had separated from the family and now lives somewhere with his youngest sister, Pramila.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Efforts are being made to identify the accused, said the police. (ANI)

