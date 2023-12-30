UP: CM Yogi interacts with children of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the children of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Saturday. "The genuine affection Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds for children is well known. Upon his arrival in Ayodhya on Friday, he took the initiative to inquire about the well-being of the children at Rampath. Continuing this compassionate approach, on Saturday, with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively engaged with the children of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

"Despite the cold weather, the children were elated to have Yogi Adityanath among them. Beginning the interaction by asking for the children's names, CM Yogi further inquired about their school attendance and studies. The smiling children enthusiastically responded to the CM's questions, resulting in a warm and joyful interaction," the release stated. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) has been devised in line with the government's commitment to provide 'Housing for All' in rural areas. The scheme aims at providing a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless householder living in kutcha and dilapidated houses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with the 10th crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana in Ayodhya. After meeting the beneficiaries, PM Modi said that when they started this scheme, no one could have imagined that it would reach such heights of success. "Today I am happy to say that I got a chance to go and have tea at the house of the 10th crore beneficiary sister of Ujjwala Gas Connection. When we started this scheme from Baliya in Uttar Pradesh on May 1, 2016, no one could have imagined that it would reach such heights of success," he said.

Further, PM Modi mentioned that till 2014, only 14 crore gas connections were given but under his government, 18 crore gas connections have been given. "This scheme has changed the lives of crores of mothers and sisters forever. They have been freed from being trapped in the woods. The work of providing gas connections in our country started 60-70 years ago. But till 2014, only 14 crore connections were given. In our government, 18 crore new gas connections have been given in a single decade, out of which 10 crore have been given for free under the Ujjwala scheme," PM Modi added.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households. (ANI)

