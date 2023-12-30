Second women's ODI scoreboard: India vs Australia

India Women Innings Yastika Bhatia lbw b Kim Garth 14 Smriti Mandhana c Tahlia McGrath b Alana King 34 Richa Ghosh c Phoebe Litchfield b Sutherland 96 Jemimah Rodrigues c Phoebe Litchfield b Wareham 44 Harmanpreet Kaur c Healy b Wareham 5 Deepti Sharma not out 24 Amanjot Kaur b Sutherland 4 Pooja Vastrakar c Gardner b Sutherland 8 Harleen Deol b Gardner 1 Shreyanka Patil not out 5 Extras: (b-1, lb-3, w-15, nb-1) 20 Total: 255/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 37-1, 71-2, 159-3, 171-4, 218-5, 224-6, 240-7, 243-8 Bowling: Ashleigh Gardner 10-0-46-1, Darcie Brown 7-0-37-0, Kim Garth 6-0-24-1, Annabel Sutherland 9-0-47-3, Alana King 7-0-43-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-15-0, Georgia Wareham 7-0-39-2.

