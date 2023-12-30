172 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today

A total of 172 cases of Covid-19 were eported in Maharashtra today, as per the data shared by the Public Health Department. As per the data, the State recorded a total of 10 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 till today, with the highest number of infections reported from Thane Municipal Corporation.

While Thane Municpal Corporation has reported five cases, Pune Municipal Corporation recorded 2, Pune Rural, Akola Municipal Corporation and Sindhudurg recorded one case each. The Covid fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

As per the data, with the discharge of 38 patients after full recovery today, the total number of discharged patients stood at 80, 23, 525 while the recovery rate stood at 98.1 per cent. As per the data, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the State since January 1, 2023.

The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage, BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

As the new year rings in, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1. JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) that is under intense scientific scrutiny. As of December 16, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 7,344 cases of the COVID-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi has issued guidelines for COVID-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

