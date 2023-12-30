"I bow down": Rajnath Singh expresses gratitude to parents of soilders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praising security forces, said that India is shining in the world because of the sacrifices made by soldiers while safeguarding national borders and expressed his gratitude to the parents of the defenders of the nation. Singh was addressing an event in honour of the Indian Armed Forces organised by the Maruti Veerjawan Trust in Surat.

"To protect their motherland, her integrity and sovereignty, they sacrificed themselves. I bow down to their parents, who had given birth to such brave hearts and all of you." "India today shines in the international world because of the sacrifices made by our soldiers while safeguarding our borders. All the people working in different domains of society are being able to work fearlessly because of our soldiers, who have taken pledges of national security in their hearts and are safeguarding the borders," said Rajnath Singh.

Further talking about diamonds, Rajnath said, "When it comes to diamonds, we have a unique identity in the world. Diamonds carved in Surat are in demand all across the world." Mentioning the recently inaugurated diamond trade centre by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, Rajnath said, "The recent inauguration of the diamond bourse, which is the largest office space in the world, is a proud moment not just for Surat but for the whole nation."

Talking about Gujarat, the defence minister said, "I bow to this holy land of Gujarat. Gujarat is the birthplace of poet Narsingh Mehta, who united and strengthened the then society through his devotion and literature." "Gujarat is the birthplace of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who, through his ideals and principles, strengthened the aspiration for justice and freedom in the minds of Indian society. Gujarat is the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who, with his strong determination, saved India from being disintegrated," he added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)