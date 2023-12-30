Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Sharad Samman programme in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Sarad Samman event in Agartala on Saturday, organised by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). The programme was organised to award different clubs, social organisations and registered societies in connection with their performances in the recently passed Durga Puja.

AMC arranged the ceremony in connection with the performance of these organisations on various aspects like low-budget puja, high-budget puja, maintaining discipline, abiding by guidelines, etc. Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp on the occasion of the 53rd Mohautsava of Sri Sri Gauranga Mahaprabhu in Agartala on Friday.

The blood donation camp was organised by the Bazaar committee at the Math Chowmuni Bazar area in Agartala. While addressing the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the committee for bringing women from old-age homes and serving them with food and warm clothes.

"I am glad to hear that the committee has decided to bring the old mothers from old age home and serve them with food and warm clothes. It's a noble cause," the CM said. (ANI)

