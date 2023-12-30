"Crores of Ram Bhakts, including Balasaheb Thackeray dreamt of Ram Temple": Maharashtra CM Shinde

After welcoming passengers of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that crores of Ram Bhakts, including Balasaheb Thackeray, dreamt of seeing the Ram temple come to life. The Chief Minister thanked the central government for the railway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore that are going on in the state.

"One of the six Vande Bharat trains flagged off today has come from Jalna to Mumbai. Maharashtra now has 7 Vande Bharat trains. Crores of Ram Bhakts, including Balasaheb Thackeray, dreamt of seeing the Ram temple come to life. Thanks to the central government, railway projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores are going on in the state," Shinde said. "I have requested the railway ministry to run a train between Mumbai to Ayodhya for the ease of millions of devotees who visit Ayodhya every year," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town today to flag off Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, among other projects.

The Vande Bharat trains flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; the Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section. (ANI)

