Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Mathura

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Mathura on Saturday. The Chief Minister congratulated Sadhvi Ritambhara and called her an embodiment of love and affection while wishing her a long life. The Chief Minister also bowed to the saints and Mahatma present on the occasion and took their blessings.

The Chief Minister lauded Sadhvi Ritambhara's personality and her work, saying, "The love and blessings of Sadhvi Ritambhara personally give me the strength to always serve the people." The Chief Minister also spoke about the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and said, "The resolve of crores of countrymen to enshrine Ram Lalla at his birthplace is going to be fulfilled on January 22."

"Today Ram Lalla is sitting in his birthplace at a time when India has become the fifth economy of the world, the flag of Sanatan culture is fluttering all around, India's Chandrayaan has landed on the Moon, and Aditya L-1 is revolving around the Sun. The whole world is talking about India," he said. "The saffron flag of Sanatan is waving all around again. We have been able to provide free Corona vaccines to the world, and we have been able to preside over the most successful G-20 conference. The country has succeeded in coming out of the mentality of slavery for the first time," said the Uttarakhand CM.

"Today, the construction of a grand corridor of Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi, the construction of the Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, the beautification of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, and the construction of a ropeway for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib are a clear indication that today not only our temples but our culture is also being preserved and promoted," he added. This is the ability of Prime Minister Modi to keep moving forward on the path of duty without bowing down, getting tired or wavering, added CM Dhami.

The Uttarakhand CM also stated that many important decisions had been taken in the past two and a half years that were not possible in the last 23 years. The Chief Minister further requested the gathering of people to proceed on the journey of inculcating Lord Shri Ram in ourselves.

"There is no other path than love to inculcate Ram in ourselves. It is also said in Ram Charit Manas, 'Ramhi Keval Prem Pyara'," he stated. He said that this can only be achieved if we continue to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and adhere to the way they have taught us. (ANI)

