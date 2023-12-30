Liquor sales in Delhi register 14 pc on-year growth in December, data shows

The sale of liquor in Delhi recorded a 14 per cent on-year growth in December, with 4.56 crore bottles sold in the national capital during the month.

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops.

This year, 4,56,00,135 (4.56 crore) bottles have been sold till December 29 from 635 vends.

Department officials said with two more days to go, a significant surge in sales owing to New Year's celebrations is expected.

According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.

On the same day last year, 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold. December 31, 2002, however, witnessed a record sale of 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles -- the highest single-day sales figure for that month.

The Excise department has also intensified enforcement to check illegal sale of liquor during the festival season.

The department officials said 1,700 litres of non-duty paid liquor meant for sale in other states or procured through duty-free shops but being sold at various bars and restaurants have been seized by the Excise Intelligence Bureau.

''The Excise department has been regularly carrying out inspections of licensed and unlicensed premises to check violations and transportation of illicit liquor into Delhi. During the week before Christmas and the run-up to the new year, we intensified activities and raided 20 licensed premises to curb such violations,'' the officials said.

The major violations found during the inspections of restaurants included higher-than-permissible seat covers, liquor being served in open areas and also to underage people, and keeping the premises open beyond the permissible time of 1 am.

The officials said patrolling of areas close to Delhi's borders has been intensified and 10 teams deputed to check transportation of illicit liquor.

Eight FIRs have been registered, two persons apprehended and eight vehicles used to smuggle liquor impounded so far, they said.

To facilitate unlicensed premises to serve liquor during New Year parties, the Excise department has issued more than 300 temporary licences, according to the officials.

