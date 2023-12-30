"All Gods will witness mesmerizing view when PM Modi inaugurates Ram Temple": MoS Nityanand Rai

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that all the Gods and Goddesses will witness the mesmerising view of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. "India's heritage is something we feel proud about... PM Modi is also proud of our heritage... Today PM inaugurated projects worth Rs 1000 crore... When PM will inaugurate Ram temple on January 22, that day those people who sacrificed their lives, them and all the Gods and Goddesses will be present there on that day and witness that panoramic view," Rai said while speaking to ANI.

The Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22. However, with less than a month left for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the temple town today, requested people to refrain from visiting the city in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons.

Acknowledging the fact that Ram devotees are eager to be part of the historic day, the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few have been invited to the inauguration ceremony on January 22. "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya.

Emphasizing that Ayodhya has now emerged as one of the major tourist attractions, he appealed to people to make the city cleanest among other cities in the country. "After the inauguration of the Ram temple, people will come to the city in lakhs. It does not matter whether they come on January 22 or some other day, maybe they will visit the city after ten years. But, one thing is for sure that people in lakh will come, so, it is my humble request to the people of Ayodhya to make the city clean," he said. (ANI)

