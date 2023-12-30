Russian attack hits civilian target in central Kharkiv - governor

A Russian attack damaged civilian infrastructure in central Kharkiv on Saturday, the regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, said.

"The occupiers carried out more than six strikes," Synehubov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "In particular, they hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure."

