Russian attack hits civilian target in central Kharkiv - governor
A Russian attack damaged civilian infrastructure in central Kharkiv on Saturday, the regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, said. "The occupiers carried out more than six strikes," Synehubov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "In particular, they hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure."
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:09 IST
