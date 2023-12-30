Centre hasn't paid a single rupee for drought relief in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Union government had not released a single paisa towards drought relief in Karnataka even after the people of the state were suffering from severe drought. "We Kannadigas give 4 lakh crores of tax to the centre every year. But the Centre gives back only 52 thousand crores. Even in times of drought distress, the Centre has not released a single rupee," the CM said.

CM Siddaramaih was addressing a gathering at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Saturday, after inaugurating the Timmapur Lift Irrigation Project, the golden jubilee celebrations of the government degree college, and laying the foundation stone for the Jal Jeevan Mission project and initiating several development works. The Chief Minister called on the people to ask MPs from the state why assistance towards drought relief had not been released yet.

He further said that the poor people of the state have survived the hardships, even during the drought, due to the guarantee schemes provided by the Congress government of the state. "The BJP is not able to digest the fact that we have implemented all five guarantees. Modi had said that the state would get financially bankrupt. But his words are again proven wrong," he said.

"120 crore women have traveled by bus for free. Rs. 2000 every month is transferred to the accounts of 1.16 crore women. Thus, every family is saving 5-6 thousand rupees per month," he added. The CM further alleged that the previous BJP government of the state 'misappropriated' the funds in the name of irrigation.

"But we will provide essential irrigation facilities to the people of the state," he said, adding, "Sindhanur has got 80 per cent irrigation facilities till now. MLAs are committed to provide 100 per cent irrigation. Our government is committed to provide all cooperation and uplift the lives of farmers. Our government is ready to build the Navile Balancing Dam." (ANI)

