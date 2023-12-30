Indian Army sets up computer lab at Dirak Maithong Girls School in Assam's Tinsukia

In continuation of its ongoing civic outreach efforts through Operation Sadbhavana, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army has set up a computer lab at the Girls M.E School in Dirak village, Tinsukia district, Assam. Previously lacking essential resources for computer education, the school will now benefit from this initiative, providing a foundational infrastructure for the benefit of students.

The project involves the transformation of a designated classroom into a modern computer lab, equipped with computers and associated IT infrastructure. This endeavour reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to national service and contributing to the welfare of its citizens.

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year's Eve and celebrations, the Assam government will launch a special drive to check on drunk and rash driving and ensure peaceful celebrations in the state. Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI that the state government will try its best to ensure zero accidents on New Year's Eve.

"Last year, the Assam Chief Minister had been patrolling streets on New Year's Eve. This time also, our department has been planning to do good for people's safety so that everyone can enjoy the New Year," said the Transport Minister. "The state transport department, along with the police and excise departments, will work for 24 hours on December 31 in every district of the state. There are about 70,000 km of PWD roads and national highways in the state and it is not possible to check and vigil every corner. But we will vigil the points where there is excessive traffic congestion. We will try our best to ensure zero accidents on December 31," Parimal Suklabaidya said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)