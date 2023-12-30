Accompany a person who's not drunk to drive you back: Hyderabad police commissioner's appeal to citizens

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police K. Srinivas Reddy on Saturday appealed that people must accompany a person who's not drunk to drive them back home safely. "We request that those partying on New Year's Eve have at least one person with them who's not drunk to drive them back. Secondly, speeding should not be indulged in for that will attract the most stringent of punishments," said K. Srinivas Reddy.

Further, the commissioner of police said, "When you are drunk and overspending, then the machine in your hands becomes a missile and you are endangering your and others lives as well." When asked about drug detection kits, he said, "Yes, drug detection kits have arrived but they are in the initial stage but we will be using them. It will be taken to the next stage when their technical robustness is proven."

Ahead of New Year's Eve and celebrations, several state police officers will also be conducting a special drive to check on drunk and rash driving and ensure peaceful celebrations in the state. Many of the metropolitan cities will be implementing route diversions and traffic restrictions to ensure swift movement. (ANI)

