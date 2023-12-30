Assam Rifles arrest four drug peddlers, seize brown sugar worth Rs 9.7 lakh

Assam Rifles and state police, in a joint operation on Saturday, seized 22.68 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 9.7 lakh from Assam's Cachar District and apprehended four drug peddlers. "Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles Battalion and Baskandi police station. The team seized 22.68 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 9.7 lakh and apprehended four drug peddlers along with a car," as per a press release from the Assam Rifles.

"The drug peddlers, along with the seized contents and the vehicle, were handed over to Baskandi police station, Cachar District, Assam, on December 30 for further investigation and legal proceedings," the release stated. In a similar incident on December 26, the Assam Rifles Battalion, in a joint operation with Patharkandi police station personnel, apprehended two drug peddlers along with brown sugar worth Rs 9.40 lakh from the Patharkandi Police Station area, Assam.

"A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Baraigram Watch Post under Patharkandi Police Station in which two drug peddlers were apprehended along with 23.7 gm of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 9,70,000 from the general area of Nagaria Village under Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, Assam," the Assam Rifles said in an official statement. The apprehended individuals and seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station PS for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles has demonstrated its commitment to a drug-free society.

In a similar incident on December 17, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and the Ambassa police, seized marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh from the Ambassa area in Tripura's Dhalai district, according to an official statement from the Assam Rifles. The seized marijuana weighed 160 kilogrammes, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)