HP govt to provide horticulture equipment at affordable rates from Jan 1: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable rates to apple growers through HPMC from January 1, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, he said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced its margin from 15 per cent to 9 per cent, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

HPMC has inked 38 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, striving to offer farmers vital items at low rates, the chief minister said.

''Our government is committed to supporting apple growers, and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority'', he said.

The government aims to increase the income of the horticulturists in the state, and the horticulture department will suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added.

The government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by HPMC. This online facility will also be available for booking the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores of HPMC, the statement said.

Apart from the sale of produce from home, the farmers will also be able to book farm equipment and materials sold by HPMC, the chief minister said.

The government successfully facilitated the sale of apples at a per-kilogram rate in the current year, fulfilling the long pending demands of the growers, leading to increased profits for them, said Sukhu.

He also assured that the sale of apples in the upcoming season will be streamlined into universal cartons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)