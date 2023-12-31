Telangana Police arrests 2 for selling ganja in Hyderabad, seize 2.6 Kg of contraband
According to police, on December 30, acting on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone team along with OU Sity Police apprehended Naveen with possession of the contraband at Habsiguda under the limits of OU Sity Police Station.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Police have apprehended two drug peddlers with the possession of ganja weighing about 2.6 Kg, said the police. The accused have been identified as Kanukurthi Sai Naveen and Chatla Vamshi.
According to police, on December 30, acting on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone team along with OU Sity Police apprehended Naveen with possession of the contraband at Habsiguda under the limits of OU Sity Police Station. During the interrogation, he revealed that a few days back he purchased 2 kg of ganja from Vamshi for Rs 3,000 per Kg and sold the same to needy customers for Rs. 1,000 per 100 grams at Habsiguda surrounding areas gaining a huge profit margin.
On this information, the police apprehended Vamshi and found loose ganja in his possession. Vamshi revealed to the police that earlier, he purchased 3 kg of loose ganja from one unknown villager in Odisha for Rs. 2,500 per Kg and supplied 2 Kg of ganja to Kanukurthi Sai Naveen and the remaining 1 Kg kept with him, selling to customers for Rs 1,000 per 100 grams and gained huge profits illegally, said the police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad most booked city, UP most visited state this year: OYO Travelopedia 2023
Naveen-ul-Haq banned for 20 months from participation in ILT20 due to breach of contract
President Murmu to arrive in Hyderabad for annual sojourn
10,000 experts to showcase 'peace-creating technologies of consciousness' near Hyderabad
Australia captain Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.