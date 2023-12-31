Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt increases pending dearness allowance of employees of public undertakings, corporations

The Uttarakhand government has increased the pending dearness allowance of the employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations, said an official release on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 17:52 IST
Uttarakhand govt increases pending dearness allowance of employees of public undertakings, corporations
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has increased the pending dearness allowance of the employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations, said an official release on Sunday. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The benefits of the orders issued by Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey will be available to the employees drawing the fifth and sixth pay scales as well as the employees drawing the seventh revised pay scale."

As per the release, the dearness allowance of employees drawing from the seventh revised pay scale has been increased from 38 percent to 42 percent. "While the dearness allowance of employees drawing fifth and sixth pay scales has been increased from 212 percent to 221 percent and from 396 percent to 412 percent, respectively," said the release.

Along with this, the allowance for the employees on the sixth pay scale who are being given a dearness allowance as of July 1, 2022, has been increased from 203 percent to 212 percent. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, adding that it will be presented in the Assembly soon.

"Now we are also preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi. It will be presented in the Assembly soon," CM Dhami said on Saturday. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws that will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024