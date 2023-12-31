LS Speaker Om Birla greets people on New Year's Eve

On the eve of New Year's Eve, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the country. "My dear countrymen, my family members, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you for the New Year, 2024," said an official statement quoting the Lok Sabha speaker.

"I wish the New Year brings happiness to the lives of you all and your loved ones. May all your resolutions be fulfilled! May your life be filled with new achievements and new successes in the New Year!" it added. The statement further said that the new year is the time when we set new goals for ourselves and work with new energy and new enthusiasm to achieve them. "New Year is the time when we set new goals for ourselves and work with new energy and new enthusiasm to achieve them. May your life move forward in the New Year with new commitments and new resolutions! Let us try to make ourselves the best with positive energy. Let us contribute our best to make our family, society and nation excellent," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

"I also pray to God that the New Year brings peace, happiness and prosperity in your lives!" he added. Om Birla is on a five-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Bundi in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the country is grooving with enthusiasm as the New Year celebrations have set in. (ANI)

