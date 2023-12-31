Left Menu

Govt to provide quality horticulture at affordable rates from January 1: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government will offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilizers and pesticides at affordable rates through the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) from January 1, 2024, said an official statement from the government of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 18:27 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government will offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilizers and pesticides at affordable rates through the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) from January 1, 2024, said an official statement from the government of Himachal Pradesh. Emphasizing the government's commitment, he said that HPMC has reduced its margin from 15 per cent to 9 per cent, enabling Apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

Furthermore, HPMC has inked 38 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, striving to offer farmers vital items at low rates. The Chief Minister said, "Our government is committed to supporting apple growers and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority." Highlighting the government's dedication to systemic revamp, he stated, "The present government is working for 'Vyavastha Parivartan,' and every decision is being made for public welfare, ensuring that every section of the state can reap full benefits."

The government aims to increase the income of the horticulturists in the state. The Horticulture department will suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added. The government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by HPMC. This online facility will also be available for booking the CA stores of HPMC. Apart from sale of produce from home, the farmers will also be able to book farm equipment and materials sold by HPMC, he said.

Grading and packing houses, CA and cold stores will be set up in association with FPOs in Bhavanagar in Kinnaur, Sandasu near Chirgaon, Anu in Jubbal, Chopal in Shimla, Jabli of Solan district, Sundernagar in Mandi, Duttnagar near Rampur Bushehar and Kharapathar in Shimla, reiterated the CM. The government successfully facilitated the sale of apples at a per-kilogram rate in the current year, fulfilling the long pending demands of the Apple growers, leading to increased profits for growers, said Sukhu.

Looking ahead, he assured that the sale of apples in the upcoming season will be streamlined into universal cartons. (ANI)

