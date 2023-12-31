Flower festival organized in Assam's Golaghat ahead of New Year

On the eve of the new year, a flower festival was organized in Khumtai in Assam's Golaghat district. Under the initiative of BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia who represents the Khumtai assembly constituency, the 3-day flower festival was started on December 30 and it has attracted flower lovers. On Sunday, the last day of the year 2023, the flower festival witnessed a large crowd.

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia told ANI that many people want a peaceful environment to celebrate the last day of the year and the first day of the new year and we have organized this flower festival to create such an environment. "Last year also, we organized the flower festival on December 31 and January 1 and later extended it for another 2-3 days. This year also we have organized this festival and people are enjoying it after visiting here. Every section of people has come here to celebrate the last day of the year 2023," Mrinal Saikia said.

Mitali Sharma, a flower lover, said that she is very happy to see many flowers in this festival. "I purchased some flowers from here. The local MLA is doing very good work here," she said. (ANI)

