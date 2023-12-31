Left Menu

Assam: Tourists flock to Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve on New Year's eve

Massive crowds enjoyed Jeep Safari and were seen enjoying with their families and friends at the picnic spots and parks near the Kaziranga National Park.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:33 IST
Tourists flock to Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve on New Year's Eve (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of tourists flocked to visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the Kanchanjuri town of Nagaon district on New Year's Eve on Sunday. Massive crowds enjoyed Jeep Safari and were seen enjoying themselves with their families and friends at the picnic spots and parks near Kaziranga National Park.

Kaziranga National Park is a protected area in the northeast Indian state of Assam. Spread across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River, its forests, wetlands and grasslands are home to tigers, elephants and the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses.

Meanwhile, tourists have started swarming popular tourist destinations across the country for New Year's weekend. Himachal Pradesh welcomed tourists with clear skies and good weather. A large number of tourists thronged to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the New Year.

While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing clear skies and pleasant weather conditions. The tourists were seen rushing to skate at Kufri. Tourists also thronged Kanyakumari to witness the last sunrise of the year in one of the most popular tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres in Tamil Nadu on the eve of the New Year.

Located at the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent and the southernmost city in mainland India, it is referred to as 'The Land's End' and is famous for its unique sunrise and sunset points. Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police conducted a vehicle check in various parts of the city as security ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Major checks were conducted in places like Connaught Place, and Aurobindo Marg among other major marketplaces that are the centres of attraction for occasions like New Year celebrations. (ANI)

