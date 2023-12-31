Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Tourists throng Velankanni Church ahead of New Year

Tourists on Sunday thronged Velankanni Church and the adjacent beach here with their families ahead of the New Year.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:06 IST
Tamil Nadu: Tourists throng Velankanni Church ahead of New Year
Tourists throng Velankanni Church ahead of New Year 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists on Sunday thronged Velankanni Church and the adjacent beach here with their families ahead of the New Year. The Holy Mother of Health Church is located at Velankanni in Nagapattinam. The church is a spiritual place where people of all religions worship as a symbol of religious harmony.

Velankanni Cathedral is one of the five Christian churches built in India in a grand basilica structure, which is very rare for Christian church architecture. A large number of foreign tourists and devotees participate in this festival. Tourists from other states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala visit the Velankanni Temple on the occasion of welcoming the new year.

Devotees have also come to the Velankanni temple due to the continuous holiday since yesterday. Due to this, tourists and devotees are thronging the Velankanni area. Especially at Velankanni Temple, Matakulam, Old Velankanni, Beach Road, and Velankanni Beach, many tourists have come from various districts and states. They are celebrating their vacation with their family at Velankanni Beach by playing on the seashore, bathing and taking photos. Greetings are being exchanged in advance for the New Year.

Apart from this, pilgrims returning from Melmaruvathur and Palani temples also visit Velankanni Church. According to officials, 500 policemen are engaged in security work in Nagapattinam district ahead of New Year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024