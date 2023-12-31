Assam police mourns demise of former Director General Police DN Dutt

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh and the entire Assam Police deeply mourned the demise of former DGP of Assam Deepak Narayan Dutt in Hyderabad on Sunday. Assam Police also conveyed their deepest condolences to former DGP's wife, children and all other grieving family and friends.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of DN Dutt Former DGP Assam. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God to give strength to the entire Assam Police family to bear the loss. All Assam Police Units have been directed to cancel New Year Celebrations scheduled for Dec 31 and January 1 and fly unit flags at half mast tomorrow - January 1, 2024 - as a mark of respect to the departed soul," Assam DGP GP Singh wrote on X. Born on December 2, 1946, DN Dutt was a distinguished IPS officer of the 1971 Batch of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

DN Dutt, a stalwart in Assam's law enforcement served with dedication and distinction, leaving an indelible mark on the state's policing landscape. Dutt served in various capacities, culminating in his appointment as the Director General of Police for Assam in 2005 until his superannuation on December 31, 2006.

Post-retirement, he served as a Member of the State Police Accountability Commission and later as the State Chief Information Commissioner. Recognized for his unimpeachable integrity, he was honoured with the Governor's Gold Medal in 1991 for meritorious service. Beyond his role as a strict policeman, Dutt was a professor, classical musician, and a compassionate individual.

Before joining the police force, he was a professor at the esteemed Cotton College. Despite battling throat cancer in 1997, which cost him his voice box, Dutt remained dedicated to his duties, earning admiration for his unwavering commitment to the people of Assam. He was known for his gentle approach, and prioritized family values and would be remembered as a guardian to the entire Assam Police family.

The mortal remains of the stalwart will be flown from Hyderabad on January 1, 2024, and will reach Assam Police headquarters at 2 PM for the last respects. The cremation has been scheduled for the same day at 3-30 PM at Nabagraha Crematorium.

The Unit flag at all Assam Police Units and Organisations shall be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed soul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)