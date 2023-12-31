Left Menu

Two South Africans arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar for peddling drugs worth Rs 1.47 crore

Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two foreign nationals from Nalasopara in possession of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 1 crore 47 lakh, said the officials.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:41 IST
Two South Africans arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar for peddling drugs worth Rs 1.47 crore
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two foreign nationals from Nalasopara in possession of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 1 crore 47 lakh, said the officials. The operation was done after getting the tip-off that two people were peddling drugs for the New Year celebration.

The arrested accused were identified as South African nationals. The police registered a case against both the accused under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024