Two South Africans arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar for peddling drugs worth Rs 1.47 crore
Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two foreign nationals from Nalasopara in possession of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 1 crore 47 lakh, said the officials.
Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two foreign nationals from Nalasopara in possession of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 1 crore 47 lakh, said the officials. The operation was done after getting the tip-off that two people were peddling drugs for the New Year celebration.
The arrested accused were identified as South African nationals. The police registered a case against both the accused under the NDPS Act.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)
