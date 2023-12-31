J-K: Police arrests one in financial fraud case; search ongoing for other accused

One accused person has been arrested and a search is underway for five others being involved in a financial scam and for allegedly scamming and cheating individuals of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Police said that a total of six persons accused in the case were part of a bogus company named 'Curative Survey Private Limited' which was floated to dupe people of their money.

According to the Special Investigation Team's investigation, it was found that all the six accused persons are residents from outside Jammu and Kashmir. "Based on the statement of victims, technical and digital evidence, the SIT identified six accused persons, all residents outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Different police teams were constituted to arrest the identified accused persons. One accused person has been arrested by the SIT from Tamil Nadu and is taken on police remand. Efforts are afoot to arrest the remaining accused persons also," police said.

Police said that a case has been registered under Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC was registered in Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone (Srinagar). According to the SIT investigation it was also revealed that the fraudulent company had opened six offices in the Kashmir Valley and one regional office in Jammu in the month of January-February 2023.

"All seven offices were subsequently searched, sealed and the incriminating evidence found in these offices was seized and sent to the FSL for analysis and expert opinion. Numerous employees of the company from across Jammu and Kashmir were identified, examined and their statements recorded," police said. "Involvement of employees and local contacts of the main accused persons is being investigated. The social media influencers who promoted the company through various social media plate-forms were also examined and their involvement in crime is being investigated," police added.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier, Cyber Police Kashmir received information that victims were deceived by the fraudulent company, enticing them to invest their hard-earned money with false promises of substantial returns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)