Telangana: Police arrest 3 inter-state drug peddlers, 15 grams of heroin seized

According to the police, the arrested persons transported the drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad. The arrested were identified as Umesh Tiwari,35, a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar pradesh, Suresh Dewasi,26, a resident of Bhinmal, Rajasthan, and Ravla Ram, 22, a resident of Sanchore, Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:54 IST
Police on Sunday apprehended three inter-state drug peddlers in Hyderabad and seized from them 15 grams of heroin drugs, said the police. According to the police, the arrested persons transported the drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Tiwari, 35, a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Dewasi, 26, a resident of Bhinmal, Rajasthan, and Ravla Ram, 22, a resident of Sanchore, Rajasthan. The police said that they sourced the contraband from the Jalore district of Rajasthan. The police also seized from them one two-wheeler, Rs 10,000 in cash and three cell phones.

The accused were arrested under Meerpet Police Station limits in the city. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

