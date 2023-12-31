Left Menu

NCC cadets from North East states gear up for Republic Day Camp 2024

In a momentous announcement, a contingent of 171 cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from the North Eastern States are set to take centre stage at the Republic Day Camp 2024, showcasing the rich values and ethos of the region in front of the entire nation.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:20 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a momentous announcement, a contingent of 171 cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from the North Eastern States are set to take centre stage at the Republic Day Camp 2024, showcasing the rich values and ethos of the region in front of the entire nation. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, the North Eastern Region NCC cadets are gearing up for a stellar performance that promises to captivate the audience and showcase the exceptional qualities that define their cultural identity as well as Unity in Diversity.

The contingent represents the states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur, symbolizing the unity and diversity that makes India truly unique. This year's Republic Day Camp is poised to be a spectacle of remarkable achievements and milestones for the North Eastern Region contingent. In line with the region's commitment to inclusivity, the contingent will highlight women's empowerment with the active participation of female cadets. Their presence will not only embody the strength and resilience of women in all fields but also underscore the principles of equality and empowerment.

Adding a touch of tradition and grandeur, the contingent will feature three riders from Assam along with majestic horses, symbolizing the valour and courage deeply ingrained in the North Eastern culture. This unique display is expected to be a visual treat, showcasing the rich tapestry of traditions that the North Eastern states bring to the national forefront. A historic moment will unfold with the debut of the combined girl's band from Assam and Nagaland. The NCC Girl Band's march is expected to leave a lasting impression, inspiring future generations and reinforcing the message that every individual, regardless of gender, has the potential to excel in the armed forces.

Major General Gagan Deep, ADG, NCC Directorate, NER expressed excitement about the upcoming Republic Day Camp. "The North Eastern Region NCC cadets are well-prepared and determined to make a mark at the Republic Day Camp 2024. This is an opportunity for them to showcase their skills, cultural richness, and commitment to the values that define the NCC," he said.

As the Republic Day Camp approaches, the nation eagerly awaits the exceptional performance of the North Eastern Region NCC contingent, which is poised to leave an indelible mark on the grand stage of the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

