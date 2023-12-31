New Year's Eve celebrations blossom at Kadiam Nurseries in AP's East Godavari district

In a delightful display of horticultural artistry, Kadiam nursery farmers in the East Godavari district are stealing the spotlight with their impressive New Year's Eve arrangements. Over the past week, dedicated persons have toiled to create stunning compositions featuring both indigenous and foreign plants. One standout exhibit is the Ayodhya Ram Temple replica at Shri Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyapulanka Pulla Anjaneyulu. Crafted with precision and adorned with around 60 thousand plants and flowers. Visitors are flocking to witness the breathtaking creation.

Equally captivating are the New Year welcome arrangements at Palla Venkanna Nursery, orchestrated by the skilled hands of young farmers Palla Venkatesh and Vinay. Their composition not only celebrates the significance of Ayodhya Ram Mandir but also extends warm wishes for the approaching year through a diverse array of plants. At Satyadeva Nursery in Pulla Chantiyya, another enchanting New Year welcome composition awaits visitors. Thousands of meticulously arranged plants beckon individuals to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the season.

Meanwhile, Palla Chinna Satyanarayana Nursery, situated alongside the national highway, presents awe-inspiring courses as part of its New Year festivities. The collective efforts of Kadiam Nursery Farmers undeniably leave an indelible mark on the welcoming spirit of 2024. As the world ushers in the New Year, Kadiam Nurseries stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of tradition, creativity, and nature's bounty.

"On the occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration on the 22nd of January 2024, as well as the New Year celebration, we pray for all success for the people. We wish everyone all the best for New Year 2024," P Venkanna, farmer and owner of Satyadeva Nursery, said. (ANI)

