AP: Rousing welcome given to Amrit Bharat train in Waltair railway division stations

A grand welcome was given on Sunday to the newly introduced Amrit Bharat train in the Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam railway stations which come under the Waltair railway division of East Coast Railway zone. Enthusiastic students, public representatives and many other people reached the railway stations to take a glimpse of the Amrit Bharat train.

Representatives of various political parties, students, officers and staff were present to welcome the Amrit Bharat train. The entire station turned into a festive look to welcome the train. The students welcomed the train with balloons and flowers at Srikakulam Road railway station. An 8th-class student named Divya said that the journey of the Amrith Bharat is fantastic. "It's looking very hygienic. We came to Amadalavalsa railway station from Visakhapatnam to welcome the Amrith Bharat train and travelled almost 150km. The train was at a speed of up to 130km per hour," Divya said.

Another student Rakshitha said that she felt the Amrit Bharat train journey is almost like that of Vande Bharat Express train. "The only difference between Vande Bharat and Amrit Bhath is the air condition. Sleeper coaches of the train are very comfortable for long journeys," said Rakshitha.

It was indeed a festive mood at the railway stations under the Waltair Division where the train passed. There were various programs being organized at the stations in the Division to make grand celebrations of the maiden run of the Amrit Bharat train. Cultural programs, competitions among the school children, and joy rides were organized. At Srikakulam, Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tammineni Seetharam, Member of Parliament K Ramamohan Naidu, and representatives of various political parties, unions, and media persons gathered to witness the arrival of the Amrit Bharat train.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Saurabh Prasad highlighted various modern facilities available in the train and said that the state-of-the-art Push-pull train is the first of its kind in India. He emphasized that the train is equipped with the latest technology and modern comforts for the middle-class section of the country, with 14 stoppages in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for introducing such a modern train on this route. The entire station transformed into a festive look to welcome the Amrit Bharat train. (ANI)

