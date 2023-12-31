May Lord Ram bring happiness, prosperity into everyone's life: Former Himachal CM's new year wish

Former chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday, while wishing all the residents of the state a happy new year, and said that the year 2024 should be filled with progress and prosperity for all. "Everyone should be healthy and happy. He said that Lord Ram is our ideal and this year is going to be Ram-like. May Lord Ram bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life. Everyone should be full of wealth and grain. So that this state and the country move towards progress," Jai Ram Thakur said as per a press statement.

He said that if every resident of the state resolves to work dedicatedly in the coming year for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution to make India developed, then no one can stop our country from developing as soon as possible. Jairam Thakur was touring various areas of the Siraj Legislative Assembly.

The Leader of Opposition said that today India has a different identity in the world. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is touching new heights every day. The things that could not even be thought of in dreams, Prime Minister Modi has shown by doing them. Whether it is the field of science or the development of India. The Prime Minister has achieved every goal with his foresight that is necessary for India to become a developed country," he said.

The scheme run by the Prime Minister is changing the face of the country today. The Prime Minister has run schemes keeping in mind the interests of every Indian. The benefit of which is being received by people of different sections of society, he said. He said that the Prime Minister wants to make India a developed country as soon as possible. The cooperation of all in this great sacrifice is extremely necessary.

The Leader of Opposition said that there is a 100 per cent guarantee of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says. Before setting some goals, its complete roadmap is ready. He told all the residents of the state that we should all resolve to give full cooperation in the great sacrifice to make India developed. Jairam Thakur listened to the last 'Mann Ki Baat' program of the year in Shikawari Panchayat of Siraj Legislative Assembly with local people, BJP workers and officials. He said that health is the basis of our lives, and it is necessary to be vigilant towards sports and fitness to stay healthy. (ANI)

