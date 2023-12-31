AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spells out national ambitions at party meet ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday spelled out his party's vision to expand organisation across the country and declared that the party would fiercely campaign for elections and secure all the seats as a member of the INDIA bloc. Speaking at the virtual meeting of the National Council and National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal said, "AAP will form its organisation in the entire country because, without a strong organisation, it cannot win elections."

"AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, we will contest elections strongly on whatever seats we get and will win all the seats," added the party chief. The Chief Minister also exuded confidence in the Haryana Assembly elections and said, "AAP will fight next year's Haryana Assembly elections with full strength to form the government."

Adding to his statement, Arvind Kejriwal also mentioned the five AAP leaders who landed in jail after being arrested by central probe agencies. Referring to Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair and Chaitar Vasava, the AAP convenor said, "The five AAP leaders who are in jail today are our heroes and we are very proud of all of them."

Alongwith AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Organization General Secretary Sandeep Pathak and party officials from across the country were present at the virtual party meeting. The National Executive and National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was called on Sunday after AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to the national capital from Vipassana.

The meeting holds significant importance as it is being held amidst the 3rd notice by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to CM Kejriwal. Kejriwal returned to Delhi on Saturday after 10 days of Vipassana meditation at Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

As per official sources, Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the excise policy case. Earlier on December 22, ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped. The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.CM Kejriwal was also summoned by the CBI in April this year in connection with the case.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year. In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. (ANI)

