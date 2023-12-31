Union MoS Jitendra Singh visits River Devika Project site, inspects finishing touches

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday carried out an on-site review of the River Devika Rejuvenation Project here and inspected the finishing touches in progress on the completion of Rs 190 cr centrally funded Project which is the first of its kind river project in North India and was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Jitendra Singh's visit to the project was to see the last-minute finishing touches before it is dedicated to the nation, most likely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the near future, read a press statement from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Built on the lines of 'Namami Gange', the Project was launched by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh said there had been a long pending demand for renovation, rejuvenation and beautification, but none of the earlier governments paid any heed.

He said it was only after 2014 that this first-of-its-kind river rejuvenation project was undertaken in North India on the lines of Namami Ganga. During the over one-hour review, the Chief Engineer, UEED, engineers from the PWD and Irrigation Department, officials from the district administration and public representatives were among those present at the site.

The Minister directed officers of the PWD (R&B) and Municipal Council Udhampur to ensure a dedicated feeder for uninterrupted power supply, besides maintaining cleanliness and beautification of the Ghat area. Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the year 2023 has been historic for India on many fronts. It was in this year that India landed on the Moon and attained the Presidency of the G20, the Minister mentioned. The world is now ready to be led by India, he asserted.

Jitendra Singh was speaking to reporters after listening to the latest edition of the Prime Minister's monthly address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat' at Saint Thomas' Church here. He described the Mann Ki Baat programme as one of the many legacies of Prime Minister Modi in the last ten years. He said PM Modi has been sharing his ideas on many pressing issues and highlighting other matters through his monthly broadcast on Akashvani to lead the nation in addressing them.

Jitendra Singh urged everyone to play their part in realising PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. In this regard, Singh laid emphasis on maintaining personal fitness as stressed by the Prime Minister in today's Mann Ki Baat. The Minister stated that fit and bodily sound citizens can channel their energies to make India a developed nation. Jitendra Singh said the basis for making "Viksit Bharat" has been laid in the outgoing year. Now, the youth have to work on solidifying that base during the upcoming 25-year journey in the run-up to the target year of 2047.

The Minister said India is all set to emerge as the fourth-largest economy next year. Exuding confidence, Dr Singh said that during Prime Minister Modi's 3rd term in office, India would reach the milestone of becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world. Jitendra Singh said the role of Jammu and Kashmir would be of great significance as India achieves such a feat. Dr Singh said many innovations and the best practices adopted by J&K in areas like agriculture and horticulture are now being replicated in other northern States like Uttarakhand. (ANI)

