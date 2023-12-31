"Let's pledge to build prosperous society, nation," President Murmu extends New Year greetings

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2024 and called upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society. In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals."

"May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country," she added. Calling upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society, Murmu said, "Let us welcome the New Year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at various places in the wake of the New Year. Vehicles are being checked in Maharashtra's Thane by the police as a security measure.

The Delhi Police also conducted a flag march in Connaught Place on the occasion of New Year's Eve. Additional DCP New Delhi District, Ravikant Kumar, said, "Heavy police forces have been deployed in the crowded areas of Connaught Place. The force has been briefed on handling the situation. To avoid mishaps, the force has been deployed in the inner and outer circles; vehicles are being checked; and we are using an alcometer too."

A large number of tourists also flocked to different places in the country to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm, along with their family members. (ANI)

