Left Menu

"Let's pledge to build prosperous society, nation," President Murmu extends New Year greetings

In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals."

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:58 IST
"Let's pledge to build prosperous society, nation," President Murmu extends New Year greetings
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2024 and called upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society. In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals."

"May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country," she added. Calling upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society, Murmu said, "Let us welcome the New Year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at various places in the wake of the New Year. Vehicles are being checked in Maharashtra's Thane by the police as a security measure.

The Delhi Police also conducted a flag march in Connaught Place on the occasion of New Year's Eve. Additional DCP New Delhi District, Ravikant Kumar, said, "Heavy police forces have been deployed in the crowded areas of Connaught Place. The force has been briefed on handling the situation. To avoid mishaps, the force has been deployed in the inner and outer circles; vehicles are being checked; and we are using an alcometer too."

A large number of tourists also flocked to different places in the country to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm, along with their family members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024