Kerala: People throng Sabarimala temple on New Year Eve

As the nation is steeped in New Year celebrations, people in Kerala's Pathanamthitta thronged the Sabarimala temple on the last day of the year. Visuals showed people standing in queues to seek the blessings of Lord Ayappan, whom the temple is dedicated to.

Earlier today, tourists on Sunday thronged Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and the adjacent beach here with their families ahead of the New Year. The Holy Mother of Health Church is located at Velankanni in Nagapattinam. The church is a spiritual place where people of all religions worship as a symbol of religious harmony.

Meanwhile, people performed the year's last 'Aarti' at Ganga Ghat in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Visuals showed people gathered at the Ghat participating in the grand 'Aarti'. Some foreigners were also seen grooving with enthusiasm as the priests were performing the rituals and the crowd was doing 'Aarti' with fervour.

"The dream of the crores of Hindus is going to be fulfilled this year as we are set to witness the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony. This is going to be a moment of delight for every Indian. It will be an incredible day. This year has taught us so many things. On the occasion of the new year, everyone should pledge to take steps for environment conservation," said Swami Chidanand Muni, Priest while speaking to ANI. Meanwhile, a grand 'Aarti' was performed at the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Priests were seen playing instruments as the devotees were engrossed in prayers with folded hands. (ANI)

