CM Sukhu thanks tourists for coming to Himachal Pradesh

On New Year's eve, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu thanked all the tourists coming to the state. "I want to thank all the tourists for coming here. After the disaster, Himachal Pradesh is moving on the path of increasing tourism in the state...All the tourist spots and hotels are full..." Sukhu told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, took a stroll on the historic Mall Road of Shimla, extending warm greetings to the public and tourists. The Chief Minister also visited the Winter Carnival at the Ridge and enjoyed the cultural programme.

On the occasion, he said that the government was promoting tourism activities in the state in a big way and organised the Winter Carnival at Shimla for the first time. He wished the people a Happy New Year and said that the clean environment, lush green valleys and dense forests of the state attract tourists from far and wide. He also thanked the people for their invaluable support during the recent natural calamity the state had faced and said that with the collaborative efforts of the people and the state government, Himachal was now ready to welcome the tourists.

The Mayor of Municipal Corporation Shimla, Surender Chauhan honoured the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues on the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Cabinet Minister Yadvindra Goma, MLAs Harish Janartha and Kewal Singh Pathania were also present on the occasion, amongst others.

Meanwhile, after witnessing an influx of tourists during Christmas, a large number of tourists are thronging Manali to ring in the New Year. In view of the increased tourist influx, Himachal Tourism as well as all the hotels have made all kinds of preparations for the New Year celebration in Manali. The tourists danced with the locals and the tourists had a lot of fun on the beat of drums on the famous Mall Road of Manali to ring in the New Year.

Luvna Khan, a tourist who came to Manali from Mumbai, said, "I have reached Manali to celebrate the New Year. A large number of people have arrived here in order to celebrate the New Year. The culture of Himachal is very beautiful; it is nice to see the people here, the food and the mountains and rivers here." Another tourist, Ritu, who came from Chandigarh to celebrate the New Year in Manali, shared her experience.

"We have reached Kullu Manali in Himachal to celebrate the New Year. I am enjoying the culture of Himachal and the food here, including the special 'Siddu'. We also enjoyed the dance of women in traditional costumes," Ritu said. (ANI)

