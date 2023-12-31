Jammu and Kashmir: MHA declares 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as an 'Unlawful Association'
The government of India has declared 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)' as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
The government of India has declared 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)' as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in his post on 'X' said that "The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K".
Home Minister said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith. The objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.
Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc. (ANI)
