Left Menu

At least 95 detained after raid at rave party in Maharashtra's Thane, drugs seized worth lakhs

In a major crackdown, at least 95 people were detained after the police raided a rave party in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:13 IST
At least 95 detained after raid at rave party in Maharashtra's Thane, drugs seized worth lakhs
People detained after the police raided a rave party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, at least 95 people were detained after the police raided a rave party in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, police said. This raid was conducted following a tip-off received by the officials about the rave party, they added.

Seventy grammes of charas, 0.41 grams of LSD, 2.10 grams of Ecstasy pills, 200 grams of ganja and alcohol were recovered from the scene. 21 motorcycles were also seized. Police officials put the total value of the seizure at Rs 8 lakh. In accordance with the seizure, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the organisers.

The persons detained were later sent for medical examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024