At least 95 detained after raid at rave party in Maharashtra's Thane, drugs seized worth lakhs

In a major crackdown, at least 95 people were detained after the police raided a rave party in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, police said. This raid was conducted following a tip-off received by the officials about the rave party, they added.

Seventy grammes of charas, 0.41 grams of LSD, 2.10 grams of Ecstasy pills, 200 grams of ganja and alcohol were recovered from the scene. 21 motorcycles were also seized. Police officials put the total value of the seizure at Rs 8 lakh. In accordance with the seizure, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the organisers.

The persons detained were later sent for medical examination. (ANI)

