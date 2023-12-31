Woman gives birth to child in Gurugram Police vehicle on way to hospital

A woman gave birth to a child in a Gurugram Police vehicle on the way to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, said police. According to the police statement, on Sunday at around 2:15 PM, ERV-302 received a call that a pregnant woman was about to deliver in Dundahera village, Gurugram.

After receiving the information, EASI Vikash, constable Vikram and SPO Kamal posted on the ERV reached the place mentioned in the information in just 7 minutes and with their discretion and understanding, the ERV staff took the pregnant woman in the ERV vehicle and headed towards the hospital. Meanwhile, on the way, a pregnant woman gave birth to a child, and the staff of ERV-302 helped the woman during delivery.

A woman gave birth to a child in the police vehicle while being taken to the hospital. Both the woman and the child were healthy and safe at Polyclinic Sector-31. People, including the victim woman and her family members, praised the work done by the Gurugram Police team and thanked the police team. The police team also readily accepted his praise, considering it their duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)