Tripura: BJP Social Media Volunteers spearhead PM's development narrative, CM urges responsible engagement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday heaped praise on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the volunteers from the party's social media team are playing a pivotal role in disseminating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental initiatives. In an era dominated by social media, Chief Minister Saha underscored its significance as a powerful tool for expression and connectivity.

He commended the efforts of BJP functionaries in leveraging social media platforms to showcase Prime Minister Modi's developmental work to the public. Addressing the gathering at Muktdhara Theater in Agartala, CM Saha emphasized the responsibility that comes with using social media, cautioning against the dissemination of misinformation.

"We are moving forward in using social media effectively, and it becomes evident when the central leadership takes note. However, proficiency in this field is crucial," he stated. As the nation approaches the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Saha urged social media volunteers to play a leading role, working diligently to promote the government's initiatives. Reflecting on the evolution of human civilization, he noted the transition from the stone age to the metal age and, presently, to the age of social media.

"Social media is working as a powerful tool in digital media, and our volunteers are doing commendable work to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development projects," CM Saha added. He advised volunteers to work with specific goals and treat content creation and expression on social media as an art.

While acknowledging the initial challenges in content creation, CM Manik Saha stressed that regular practice would lead to proficiency. He highlighted the role of social media in creating awareness about various government initiatives and projects. Distinguished guests at the meeting included State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajeev Bhattacharya, State Social Media In-charge of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Shri Kapil Parmar, General Secretary, and State Social Media charge Amit Rakshit, among other top leaders.

The meeting served as a platform to reinforce the importance of responsible and effective use of social media, recognizing the integral role played by BJP's social media volunteers in shaping public opinion and promoting the government's development agenda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)