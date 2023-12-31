Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends New Year greetings to all countrymen

Left Menu

"Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and every one," Dhankhar said in an official release.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:25 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: Vice President Office). Image Credit: ANI
Extending his New Year greetings to the people of the country, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wished for peace, prosperity and happiness. "Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone," Dhankhar said in an official release.

"Let us embrace the dawn of the new year with a resolute commitment to contribute towards the wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat," he added. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2024 and called upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society.

In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals." "May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country," she added.

Calling upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society, Murmu said, "Let us welcome the New Year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

